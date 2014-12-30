Suspected Drunk Driver Rear-ends Md. Police Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspected Drunk Driver Rear-ends Md. Police Car

Posted:
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A western Maryland man was arrested after authorities say he was driving drunk when he rear-ended a marked police cruiser in Middletown.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says Deputy First Class Kelly Hewitt-Angleberger was about to turn left on the town's Main Street on Monday evening when a pickup truck crashed into her cruiser. She had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, identified as 64-year-old Donald Gill of Boonsboro, was arrested and charged with DUI and failing to avoid a collision. He was released without bail.

A call to Gill's home number went unanswered and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices