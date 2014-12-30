Suspected Drunk Driver Rear-ends Md. Police Car Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 11:57 AM EST Posted:

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A western Maryland man was arrested after authorities say he was driving drunk when he rear-ended a marked police cruiser in Middletown.



The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says Deputy First Class Kelly Hewitt-Angleberger was about to turn left on the town's Main Street on Monday evening when a pickup truck crashed into her cruiser. She had minor injuries.



The driver of the truck, identified as 64-year-old Donald Gill of Boonsboro, was arrested and charged with DUI and failing to avoid a collision. He was released without bail.



A call to Gill's home number went unanswered and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.



