Memorial Ride Vigil Planned for Md. Bicyclist Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 12:07 PM EST Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - A bicycling advocacy group in Maryland is planning a memorial bike ride and vigil for a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore.



Bike Maryland is organizing the memorial ride and vigil for New Year's Day. The ride will begin at Bishop Square Park by Johns Hopkins University at 3:30 p.m. That will be followed by a vigil at an art gallery and brewery in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood.



Tom Palermo, a 41-year-old father of two, was killed on a sunny afternoon Saturday while on a bike ride near his house. The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland identified the driver of a car that hit Palermo and fled the scene as 58-year-old Bishop Suffragan Heather Cook.



Witnesses say Cook returned to the scene 20 minutes later. No charges have been filed.