Delaware Police Dog Injured in Attack by Pit Bull

- New Castle County Police say a police dog was injured when he was attacked by a pit bull at a homeless camp.

Police say officers went to Sellers Park, behind the community of Pennrose, on Monday and began to search the tents for occupants. Authorities say a pit bull charged out of a tent and attacked a police dog named Monty, a 6-year-old German shepherd.



Officers used electronic stun guns to stop the pit bull, but the dog again tried to attack Monty. Police say Monty's handler then shot the pit bull.



Monty was treated and released at a local veterinary hospital.



Delaware Animal Care and Control euthanized the pit bull.



