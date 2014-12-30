Flying Dog Plans to Open Brewery in Virginia Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 2:31 PM EST Posted:

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Maryland's Flying Dog Brewery is planning to open a separate farm brewery on the site of a recently announced hop farm in northern Virginia.



Officials with the Frederick, Maryland, craft brewery said Farmworks Brewery is expected to open in the summer of 2015 in Leesburg.



The new brewery will include a 15-barrel brewhouse, tasting room and hospitality area. It'll focus on highly experimental beers that will include barrel-aged, wild fermentation and sour beers.



In November, Virginia officials announced a commercial-scale production and processing facility for hops in Loudoun County. Gov. Terry McAuliffe touted it as the first of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region.



The Black Hops Farm project is being done in collaboration with Lucketts Mill, Hopsworks and Maryland-based Organarchy Hops.



