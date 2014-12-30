Martinsville had Highest Jobless Rate in November Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 3:10 PM EST Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The city of Martinsville had the highest jobless rate in Virginia in November.



The Virginia Employment Commission said the city's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 9.9 percent. That's down from 10.1 percent in October and down from 11.5 percent a year ago.



The statewide rate for November was 4.5 percent.



Nationally, the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate for November was 5.5 percent. Rates dropped from last year in 341 metropolitan areas, increased in 27 and were flat in four.



The city of Falls Church had Virginia's lowest jobless rate with 3 percent in November.



The Danville region had the highest unemployment rate among Virginia's metropolitan regions at 6.4 percent.



The Washington metropolitan region that includes Arlington and Alexandria had the lowest rate of 3.7 percent.