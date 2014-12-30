Norfolk Struggles to Keep Pigeons off City Hall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Norfolk Struggles to Keep Pigeons off City Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk officials are struggling to stop pigeons from making a mess of City Hall.

The number of pigeons roosting on the 12-story building has ballooned since the departure of hawks that kept the population in check.

The hawks' departure is a mystery. But its effect is evident.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch tells The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/1zpNo3T ) that it's difficult to have a meeting in an office when the windows are covered in pigeon droppings.

The city has hired ACME Animal Control to move the pigeons.

Bird spikes installed by ACME around the top floors prompted some pigeons to depart. Others moved to a panel just below the roof.

General Services director David Freeman says more spikes will be added. If that doesn't work, the city will look at other options.
