Retired Va. Nurse Awarded France's Legion of Honor
Tuesday, December 30, 2014

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A retired Virginia nurse has been awarded France's Legion of Honor for her service during World War II.



Frances "Rusty" Rice was 23 years old when she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She arrived in France in 1944 and worked in a school that was converted to a hospital.



The Roanoke Times reports that Rice, now 94 years old, received her medal on Saturday during a ceremony at a retirement home in Christiansburg where she lives.



Rice says she was just one of 45,000 nurses who served during the war. She thanked the French people on behalf of these nurses for the award.

