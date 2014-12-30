Delaware Convenience Store Robbed at Knifepoint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Convenience Store Robbed at Knifepoint

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wilmington convenience store at knifepoint.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Wawa at Salem Village Square. Troopers say a man brandishing knife confronted a clerk and demanded money from the store's cash register.

Police say the clerk gave the robber money. The robber then fled.

