Delaware Convenience Store Robbed at Knifepoint Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 4:31 PM EST Posted:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wilmington convenience store at knifepoint.



It happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Wawa at Salem Village Square. Troopers say a man brandishing knife confronted a clerk and demanded money from the store's cash register.



Police say the clerk gave the robber money. The robber then fled.



