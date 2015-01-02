Sunday Alcohol Sales in Somerset County

Md.-Somerset county is considering changing the time alcohol can be served at a restaurant on Sundays. Currently alcohol can not be served before 12:30, but the county commissioners are looking to change it to 10 a.m.Bille Jo Chandler runs the Crisfield Crabhouse and Tiki bar. She said the earlier she can start pouring drinks, the better."I'm very excited I think we will have more opportunities to offer especially boaters that come and or boat in for the weekend, and offer a nice brunch. If they chose to have that occasional bloody mary or mimosa it will be offered to them," said Chandler.



Chandler said in Crisfield there are three restaurants with alcohol licenses that can not serve alcohol before 12:30 on Sundays.



Chandler said she has heard a lot of customer complaints over the years.



"We have people that complain all the time. We have the Tangier boat that leaves on 12:30 on Sundays and we can not offer any kind of alcoholic beverages to them, and they're sitting there drinking a Pepsi cola," said Chandler.



Chandler said being able to serve booze at 10am will help transform Crisfield from an industry town to a tourism town.

People like Wanda Milborn disagree.



"I'm in favor of the way things are now. The existence of the old law I guess you would call it suits me fine. Sundays are for god and drinking can come later," said Milborn.

Sundays will remain the same for now in Somerset county.





