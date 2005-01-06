Recovery in the Inpatient Center

After surgery, an IV line will remain in your arm for at least 48 hours. The IV line delivers fluids, antibiotics, and other medications, and can also transfuse blood, if necessary. Your vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate and temperature) will be monitored frequently for the first few hours after surgery.
At the bandaged surgical site, a thin tube may be inserted into the site and attached to a drain that prevents blood from accumulating under the muscles and bones of the hip. The tube and drain are removed the day after surgery (Post-Op day I), and the bandage is removed on the second post-op day.
To prevent and reduce the incidence of blood clot formation, compression stockings will be attached to your legs/feet. These stockings, called sequentials, are used to squeeze the leg/foot muscles intermittently, thus maintaining blood flow in the veins. These stockings are to be worn whenever you are in bed or sitting in the chair.
After surgery, a pillow will be placed between your legs to help maintain your hip in the proper position. The staff will help position you in bed and help you turn until you are able to turn on your own.
Because anesthesia may temporarily inhibit urination after surgery, a catheter may be inserted into the bladder to remove urine. This catheter is usually removed one or two days after surgery.
In collaboration with you and your family, the center staff will plan, provide and monitor your care.