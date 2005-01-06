Recovery in the Inpatient Center

Our goal is to provide our patients with the most advanced techniques possible to assist them with smooth recovery from surgery and the most benefit from healthy, long-lasting implants. Our physicians use the latest tools in sophisticated surgical techniques such as arthroscopy and other minimally invasive procedures.

Our program is designed to prepare patients for surgery and support them throughout the entire recovery process. Orthopaedic Surgical Procedures available at Atlantic General Hospital include: total hip replacement, total knee replacement, total shoulder replacement, revision of total knee replacements, fracture repair, reconstructive knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder, and so much more.

In November 2004, Atlantic General Hospital celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Center for Joint Surgery. Atlantic General's Center for Joint Surgery is a specialized in-patient unit dedicated to caring for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery, fracture repair surgery and other orthopaedic procedures.

All Center physicians are board eligible or certified in orthopaedics and have perfected joint replacement procedures. Meet Dr. Eric Bontempo, Dr. Thomas Beck and Dr. Philip Spinuzza.

After surgery, an IV line will remain in your arm for at least 48 hours. The IV line delivers fluids, antibiotics, and other medications, and can also transfuse blood, if necessary. Your vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate and temperature) will be monitored frequently for the first few hours after surgery.

At the bandaged surgical site, a thin tube may be inserted into the site and attached to a drain that prevents blood from accumulating under the muscles and bones of the hip. The tube and drain are removed the day after surgery (Post-Op day I), and the bandage is removed on the second post-op day.

To prevent and reduce the incidence of blood clot formation, compression stockings will be attached to your legs/feet. These stockings, called sequentials, are used to squeeze the leg/foot muscles intermittently, thus maintaining blood flow in the veins. These stockings are to be worn whenever you are in bed or sitting in the chair.

After surgery, a pillow will be placed between your legs to help maintain your hip in the proper position. The staff will help position you in bed and help you turn until you are able to turn on your own.

Because anesthesia may temporarily inhibit urination after surgery, a catheter may be inserted into the bladder to remove urine. This catheter is usually removed one or two days after surgery.

In collaboration with you and your family, the center staff will plan, provide and monitor your care.