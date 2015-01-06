Maryland December Casino Revenues Announced

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced December 2014 revenue numbers for the state's five casinos totaled $85,629,901.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6,036,498 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $145.15 for slot machines, $1,922.53 for banking table games and $357.23 for non-banking table games.



Hollywood Casino's December 2014 revenue decreased by $454,046, or 7%, from December 2013. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 1,158 slot machines and 22 (12 banking and 10 non-banking) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $22,909,698 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $152.12 for slot machines, $2,732.56 for banking table games and $1,013.61 for non-banking table games. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,500 slot machines and 147 (122 banking and 25 non-banking) table games. The casino opened to the public in August 2014.

Maryland Live Casino generated $50,234,547 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $241.63 for slot machines, $3,889.86 for banking table games and $1,296.38 for non-banking table games. Maryland Live's December 2014 revenue decreased by $2,298,021, or 4.4%, from December 2013. Maryland Live Casino operates 4,222 slot machines and 189 (137 banking and 52 non-banking) table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $3,372,910 in December, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $136.00. Casino at Ocean Downs' December 2014 revenue decreased by $16,732, or .5%, from December 2013. The Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3,076,249 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $143.16 for slot machines, $1,067.84 for banking table games, and $306.13 for non-banking table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort's December 2014 revenue increased by $449,689, or 17.1%, from December 2013. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 577 slot machines and 17 table games (15 banking and 2 non-banking).

In a year-to-year comparison, December 2014 casino revenue increased from December 2013 by $20,590,588, or 31.7%. In a comparison excluding Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, which opened in August 2014, year-to-year revenue decreased from December 2013 by $2,319,110, or 3.6%.