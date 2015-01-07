Del. Attorney General Announces Changes to Department of Justice - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Attorney General Announces Changes to Department of Justice

Posted:

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Justice is creating a new office devoted to protecting the individual rights and liberties of Delawareans.

Attorney General Matt Denn announced today the department is being restructured to include an Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

“This new office will create a focus for the office on civil rights and citizen trust in government,” Denn said. “It will provide the legal firepower to ensure that these important areas are addressed, and will provide citizens with a point of contact in the office when they believe that there are civil rights or public trust issues that must be addressed.”

Denn has appointed one of the most senior attorneys in the Department of Justice, Allison Reardon, to head the new office. Reardon most recently served as State Solicitor, the highest-ranking civil attorney in the Department of Justice, according to Denn.

“I am very pleased that Allison Reardon will be heading this new effort,” he said. “It is important that the person in charge of this effort be a skilled attorney, have sound judgment, and have my confidence. Allison is one of the most respected attorneys in the Department of Justice, and is the perfect person to head up this effort.”

The responsibilities of the Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust will include:

  1. Enforcement of Delaware laws protecting the individual rights and liberties of Delawareans, including but not limited to rights secured by the Delaware and United States constitutions, Delaware's public accommodations laws, housing discrimination laws, employment discrimination laws, and laws protecting the educational rights of children and the rights of Delawareans with disabilities.
  2. Enforcement of laws designed to ensure citizen trust in government, including election laws, laws governing the use of public funds, and laws governing the conduct of public employees and officials. In these areas, the office will work collaboratively with the Elections Commissioner, Public Integrity Commission, and State Auditor.
  3. Investigations where the Department of Justice's other responsibilities might present the appearance of a conflict, such as investigations of use of force by law enforcement officers and investigations of deaths or near-deaths of children under state supervision.

Meredith Stewart Tweedie, who previously served as the head of the Department of Justice's health law unit, has been selected to take over Reardon's role as State Solicitor, Denn also announced today.

