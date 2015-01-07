Rehoboth Man Charged with 3rd Offense DUI after Crashing into State Police Vehicle Posted: Wednesday, January 7, 2015 11:20 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, January 7, 2015 11:54 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Eric T. Biase

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police troopers say they have arrested a 44-year-old Rehoboth Beach man for his third offense DUI after he struck a state police cruiser.



Police say the incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 7 as Eric T. Biase, 44, of Rehoboth Beach, was operating a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on DuPont Boulevard (US113) preparing to turn westbound on Millsboro Highway (SR24). Troopers said that as Biase began to turn right onto SR24, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a fully marked Delaware State Police 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, being operated by a 39 year old trooper, that was stopped at the traffic light facing eastbound on SR24. After the impact, the Lancer came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of just west of the collision.



Police say an odor of alcohol was detected coming from Biase and a DUI investigation ensued. Troopers said that while conducting a search of the Lancer prior to it being towed, 17.7 grams of marijuana was located in the center console along with a glass pipe. Biase was subsequently transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with 3rd offense driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.



Police said that neither of the drivers, including a 29-year-old female passenger in the Mitsubishi, were injured in the collision.