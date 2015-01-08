Five More Die From Flu in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State health officials say five more people have died from the flu this season, and more than 1,000 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Delaware.

The Department of Health and Social Services said Thursday that a total of nine people have died from the flu this season. Officials say all but one patient were over age 70, and all had underlying medical conditions.

Officials say this time last season, there were only 107 cases of the flu confirmed in Delaware, and no deaths.