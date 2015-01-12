Police: Woman Stabbed While Entering Delmar Home Posted: Monday, January 12, 2015 9:21 AM EST Updated: Monday, January 12, 2015 5:45 PM EST Posted:Updated:

DELMAR, Md.– Police are searching for an unknown suspect wanted for stabbing a woman late Sunday night in Delmar.



At around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 9551 Wedge Way, according to the Delmar Police Department.



The investigation revealed that as the victim was attempting to enter her home, an unknown white male suspect approached her and displayed a large knife.



WBOC spoke with the victim, who's name we won't reveal for her protection. She described the terrifying scene.



"I said what do you want and he pulled a big knife out kind of like a butcher knife, and then he stabbed me right in my forehead. He got the knife into my forehead in the right side, and then pulled the knife again. He was about to hit me again, and then with my right hand I got the knife out of my face. The knife got me in the right arm, and then I called for help. I screamed, help and then he ran away," said the victim.Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.



The victim described the attacker as a white male in his mid-30s, between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, medium build, clean-shaven, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans.



The victim's husband said unfortunately, his son witnessed everything through the window.



"My son he is seven years old and he saw what happened behind the window, so even know it was dark he saw the guy stabbing his mom," said the victim's husband.



He said his wife's keys, which she had in her hand during the attack, are now missing. They are worried the attacker may have them.



"Normally, this area is very secure. I was shocked it happened here. We're very scared. My family is very scared. That's all I can say," said the victim's husband.



John Ziegler lives across the street from the victim and said he agrees that it is a safe neighborhood.



"I think knowing today the way things go on it's not very surprising, but particularly here on this street it is, because everyone is close around here and knows one another," said Ziegler.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Delmar Police Department at (410) 896-3131.