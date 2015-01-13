OC Wants Task Force On Street Performers

Md.- The Ocean City council is in the process of creating a task force to help combat boardwalk regulation issues.

Mayor Rick Meehan said it is a step in the right direction.

"We've had public concerns about these street performers, and exactly how they are regulated on the boardwalk. They can't be regulated on the boardwalk according to the judge," said Mayor Meehan.



City solicitor Guy Ayres recommended the task force after interviewing store owners and street performers.



The Mayor said it's always good to get more public input.



"The next step is to appoint a task force out of those people who have been interviewed, and for that task force to hold public hearings so that anybody who has concerns, opinions, or suggestions about how the street performers are placed and how they operate on the boardwalk can come forward," said Mayor Meehan.



The task force will have at least five people, one of them a street performer. Mark Chase would like to be a part of it after six years of being a street performer.

He said he knows the issues the performers face.

"Right now it's almost like a street performer versus store kind of atmosphere. I think to make it more cohesive it's the best thing to do," said Chase.



Mayor Meehan said the goal is to possibly go back to court and voice the town's concerns in Ocean City.