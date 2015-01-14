Winter Weather Leaves Slick Road Conditions Across Delmarva

Md. - Delmarva residents woke up to a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday morning.

Todd Collins said he was in for a surprise.



"I didn't even know it was going to snow," he said. "I woke up from the phone calling and saying the schools were closed."



Woody Smack works for True Wine Lawn Care and said it was a pleasant surprise.

"I'm glad to see it," he said. "We're a lawn care company so you know that's how we make our money this time of the year."



Gee Williams of the Maryland State Highway Administration said there were a few minor accidents, but the crews were prepared for the weather.

"The event has pretty much unfolded the way we expected," Williams said. "The snow didn't accumulate to much more than a half and inch to an inch throughout most of lower Delmarva."



The road crews were up treating the roads early.

"They were all on the highways by 3 a.m.," Williams said. "And the treatments that they were able to apply certainly helped even though they had to be somewhat last minute."



Meanwhile in Delaware it was more of the same inclement weather. Alastair Probert, from the Delaware Department of Transportation said that approximately 25 trucks were spread throughout Sussex County, delivering 800 tons of salt to the roads.



"I wouldn't say that we were caught off guard," he said. "I would say that the forecast was changing quite a lot yesterday. And as a result of not - of having some uncertainty with the forecast - we decided to brine the roads."



Meanwhile in the Georgetown, WBOC caught up with 7-year old Lillian Sharp, who was playing in the snow with her father. Sharp had a one word answer, when WBOC asked for her reaction to school being canceled.



"Yay," she yelled.



School was canceled at all Sussex County schools, with the exception of Milford, which had some delays and The Cape Henlopen School District, which had no delays.



Connie Kapoor, from the Georgetown Post Office was out in the snow in Georgetown Wednesday.



"Rain, snow, sleat, or freezing rain will not keep these couriers from their job..." she said. "We're here and we're delivering today. And that's what we do."



Meanwhile in Milton, 76-year old William Whelen was out shoveling his driveway. WBOC asked him why he was still shoveling at his age.



"I wouldn't quit," he said. "I love to do physical things."



Temperatures will drop overnight, and there is a possibility the slush will turn to ice.