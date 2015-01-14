MD State Police Superintendent Resigns

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Marcus L. Brown says his is resigning from his post.

Brown said Wednesday in a letter to troopers and civilian employees that he is leaving with a "heavy heart."

Brown was appointed superintendent in 2011 by Gov. Martin O'Malley. O'Malley, a Democrat, will leave office next week; term limits prohibited him from running. Republican Larry Hogan will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 21.

Brown began his career in law enforcement with the Baltimore police department in 1992. In 2007, he was named chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Brown says he is resigning to pursue other opportunities. His resignation is effective on Monday.