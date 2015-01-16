Police: Del. Drug Traffickers Intended to Mix Lethal Heroin Combination

, Del.– Eighteen people in Kent County, Del. have been charged with drug and weapons offenses following a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Operation L.I.E., or "Loyalty is Everything."Investigators determined that the illegal drug trafficking organization they were targeting intended on mixing a deadly combination of Fentanyl and heroin for distribution throughout Kent County."As soon as they found out that the organizers of this drug trafficking ring were going to start adding this Fentanyl to (the heroin), they took action and went ahead and made the arrests," said MCpl. Gary Fournier, a spokesman for state police.In addition to 23 grams of suspected Fentanyl, police seized 39 grams of heroin, 5 handguns and ammo, 3 vehicles and $79,000 in suspected drug money.Delaware State Police, the Delaware Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration's Dover office and the Dover Police Department say they began the operation in March of 2014 to the group headed by, 29, of Dover;, 28, of Smyrna; and, 40, of Dover.MCpl. Fournier says the goal in an operation like this is to take down as many top players as possible.





"If it hadn't been for the introduction of the Fentanyl, we believe the case could have gone on for maybe a couple more months and gathered some more intelligence into some even, even larger players."



Fentanyl is an extremely powerful painkiller. It is 100 times more powerful than morphine. Mixed into heroin, it can be deadly for users. In fact, state numbers show between January and September of 2014 there were 18 deaths from Fentanyl-laced heroin in Delaware.



"People are unaware they are receiving it in many case. And, uh, often death is instantaneous," Dr. Jerry Galluci, medical director for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, told WBOC in a May interview. "Sometimes, uh, as the drug is injected, people begin to develop, uh, respiratory depression and cardiac arrest."



Investigators say the suspects in this drug bust have been charged with directing a significant heroin network in the Dover area, responsible for distributing more than 500 grams of the drug during the last two months of 2014 alone.



Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn applauded the efforts of the jurisdictions involved in the operation.



“These significant arrests send a clear message to the public that the law enforcement community is going to work together in any way we can to protect the public and take criminals of the street,” he said.



Michael T. DellaCorte oversees drug enforcement in Delaware as the DEA's assistant special agent in charge. He echoed Denn's sentiment.



“Drug dealing and violence go hand in hand, and stemming the flow of heroin and other dangerous drugs into the community is a priority for law enforcement.”



Operation L.I.E. involved the execution of search warrants at 15 different residences throughout Kent County, Wilmington and Philadelphia, officers said. These warrants were executed on Jan. 8 and 9. The following locations were targeted in the raid:



· 100 block of Presidents Drive, Capital Park, Dover



· 200 block of North Governors Boulevard, Dover



· 200 block of South Governors Boulevard, Dover



· Unit block of Briar Lane, Briar Park, Dover



· 200 block of Thornton Street, Lexington Glen, Dover



· 300 block of West Third Street, Wyoming



· Unit block of Fieldstone Road, Kingscroft, Bear



· 100 block of Buckson Court, Bear



· 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Wilmington



· 1700 block of Conrad Street, Wilmington



· 800 block of Bennett Street, Wilmington



· 6300 block of Tulip Street, Philadelphia



· 4100 block of O Street, Philadelphia



Brinkley was indicted in the Kent County Superior Court and charged with a total of 39 felony crimes, including Racketeering and numerous drug offenses, police said. He is currently incarcerated at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution for lack of $1,467,000 cash bail.



Mills and Henry were also indicted in the Kent County Superior Court. They were both charged with a total of nine felony crimes including racketeering, drug and weapons offenses, police said. Henry is currently incarcerated at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution for lack of $509,050 cash bail. Mills is incarcerated at Delores J. Baylor Women's Correction Institution on $226,000 cash bail.



The following subjects have also been arrested and charged with various drug offenses as a result of this investigation:



1. George, Brinkley, 24, of Dover



2. Kyle Scott, 26, of Dover



3. Jacqueline Henry, 52, of Dover



4. Shaquille Dixon, 21, of Dover



5. Charles Roach, 31, of Dover



6. Allison Morris, 26, of Dover



7. Geoboris White, 42, of Bear



8. Jonathan Reed, 24, of Wyoming



9. Andrea King, 29, of Smyrna



10. Bruchette Henry, 30, of Smyrna



11. Elsie McClain Doughty, 29, of Cheswold



12. Manlio Galvez, 42, of Philadelphia



Arrest warrants have been obtained for the following individuals in connection with this investigation:



1. Monique L. Harris, 27, of Dover



2. Lida M. Clark, 55, of Dover



3. Lauriea D. Johnson, 29, of Rockhall, Md.



Anyone with information in reference to the location of the listed wanted subjects is asked to contact Sgt. L. Skinner at (302) 741-2798 or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information may also be sent via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."



