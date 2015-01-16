Sussex County Drug Unit Arrests Two for Heroin Distribution Posted: Friday, January 16, 2015 11:37 AM EST Updated: Friday, January 16, 2015 11:37 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Courtesy: DSP

LEWES, DE-The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit have arrested two people after the culmination of a three month long investigation into illegal drug sales from a residence on Cinnamon Lane in Angola Beach and Estates.



Police say on Thursday January 15, 2015 around 6:30 a.m., the Sussex County Drug Task Force along with the assistance of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force (GTF) and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) conducted a search warrant in the 23000 block of Cinnamon Lane in the development of Angola Beach and Estates. Upon executing the search warrant, Calvin L. Ushery, 31, and Allen Simmons, 42, were taken into custody without incident. The search revealed a total of 253 bags of heroin weighing approximately 3.795 grams, two Ruger rifles, a fully loaded .38 caliber revolver, and drug paraphernalia.



Police say Calvin Ushery was charged with Maintaining a Drug Property and was incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000.00 secured bond. Allen Simmons was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,200.00 cash bond.