James Madison Tuition Increase

, Va. (AP) - James Madison University's Board of Visitors has increased undergraduate tuition for the 2015 summer session to help offset expected cuts in state funding.In-state summer tuition will rise from $300 per credit hour to $312. Out-of-state summer tuition will increase from $817 to $845.Other summer rates are unchanged.The Daily News-Record reported that the board approved the increases on Friday.

James Madison would lose about $3 million in state funding under Gov. Terry McAuliffe's proposed 2015-2016 budget. The university won't know how much state funding it will receive until the General Assembly completes its 45-day session and comes to a budget agreement.