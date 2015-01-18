UVA Academic integrity in Athletics Program - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UVA Academic integrity in Athletics Program

Posted:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia plans to conduct an internal review of academic integrity in its athletics programs.
    
The university said in a news release that U.Va. President Teresa A. Sullivan has commissioned a task force to examine practices and procedures involving mentoring and advising of student athletes, enrollment in courses and evaluations.
    
U.Va. law professor Alex Johnson is the seven-member task force's chairman. He teold The Daily Progress that the group's goal is to ensure that U.Va. athletes are receiving an education that is up to university standards.
    
Johnson said the task force isn't looking for any specific behavior.
    
The review comes in the wake of a cheating scandal at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices