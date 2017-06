UVA Academic integrity in Athletics Program

Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia plans to conduct an internal review of academic integrity in its athletics programs.The university said in a news release that U.Va . President Teresa A. Sullivan has commissioned a task force to examine practices and procedures involving mentoring and advising of student athletes, enrollment in courses and evaluations. U.Va . law professor Alex Johnson is the seven-member task force's chairman. He teold The Daily Progress that the group's goal is to ensure that U.Va . athletes are receiving an education that is up to university standards.Johnson said the task force isn't looking for any specific behavior.The review comes in the wake of a cheating scandal at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.