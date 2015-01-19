Elderly Man Injured in Millville Home Invasion

MILLVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night home invasion in which they say a victim was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

According to police, at around 9 p.m., a 66-year-old male resident of a home, located on the 36000 block of Squirrel Run Circle north of Millville, called 9-1-1 to report an intruder.

The man told police he had gone to the front sunroom of his home to turn off some lights when someone struck him in the back of the head with a baseball bat. He told troopers two unknown men then went through his pockets, but not finding anything, ran off in an unknown direction.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described only as males; no clothing description could be given.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Det. K. Archer at (302) 856-5850, ext. 224. Information may also be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."