Hardware Store Demolition in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.-The city of Crisfield gathered Monday as a large piece of history crashed down.The building on Main Street was previously a hardware store."I was born in 1948 and as along as I've been alive from the early 1960's it was Forbush and Sons Hardware store," said Mayor Kimberly Lawson. "It was successfully run. It was one of the most successful hardware stores in town."The building has been abandoned for two years.

The Mayor said pressure from the decline of the seafood industry caused the store to close.



Billie Joe Chandler said the demolition is an opportunity for revitalization.



"It's kind of sad to see it go down, but it's old and it's probably going to be a hazard here shortly," said Chandler. "It's good to see it's coming down for safety, and hopefully will have something nice in place of it."



Mark Konapelski agreed, but said it's still hard to let go.



"I along with everyone in Crisfield are sad to see this go, because it is a part of history," said Konapelski. "It was centered around people for many years, but everyone realized that the building was in disrepair. It's time for Crisfield to move forward, and it's sad to say sometimes you have to let go of the past to have a good future."



There are no plans for the building yet in Crisfield.