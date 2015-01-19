Seaford Man Assaults 60-Year-Old Woman in Her House

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 26-year-old Seaford man after he broke into a house and assaulted a 60-year-old female homeowner.

Police say on Monday January 19 around 12:16 p.m. the 60-year-old female victim was sitting in the living room of her house located in the 26000 block of Bethel Concord Road when Jesse Dudley, 26 of Seaford, entered the residence uninvited and unannounced. The victim was familiar with Dudley through a family relative when he had been in her residence on a previous occasion.



Once inside the house, police say Dudley grabbed a handgun from a stand in the living room and pointed it at the female victim, demanding her to lie on the ground. When she refused, he grabbed her out of the chair she was sitting in and forced her to the ground as well as throwing a cordless phone located nearby to another room in order to prevent her from calling for help, all while demanding her money.

Police say Dudley then removed a second firearm located in the living room and then made his way to the female's bedroom where he began ransacking her items. As the victim slowly made her way to the bedroom, she was again confronted by Dudley and forcefully thrown to the ground causing a minor injury to her arm. Police say he then pointed the gun at her, threatened to kill her, and then moved it away before firing one round which struck her bed.



Dudley fled the residence with a .22 caliber revolver, .40 caliber handgun, .22 caliber rifle, prescription medication, U.S. currency, and a video game system.

Numerous troopers as well as DSP Aviation and officers from the Blades Police Department established a perimeter in a two mile radius of the residence and were able to take Dudley into custody near the Cool Branch Development around 3:50 p.m. without further incident.



Dudley was transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with Robbery 1st, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Home Invasion, three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Aggravated Menacing, Reckless Endangering 1st, three counts of Theft of a Firearm, Terroristic Threatening, two counts of Theft under $1,500.00, and Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications.



He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $151,000.00 cash bond.

The female victim was treated at the scene by EMS for her injury.