Police: Unarmed Suspect Shot After Attacking Baltimore Officer

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore police officer shot and wounded a man trying to flee on foot after escaping a traffic stop and then crashing his van, authorities said.

The man is a repeat offender with a criminal history, including gun and drug offenses, Deputy Commissioner Jerry Rodriguez said Friday.

He said the man struggled with the female police officer who tried to pull him over after she saw him driving his van without headlights about 9 p.m. Thursday, Rodriguez said. The man fled and crashed, after which he, another man and a male juvenile tried to flee on foot, he said.

One person was immediately apprehended, but a "violent struggle" ensued between another and the female officer, who fired her weapon, wounding him in the stomach, Rodriguez said.

"We have reason to believe this individual turned on the officer," Rodriguez said. "He is a documented, dangerous individual. The officer used that weapon in the immediate defense of her life."

Police said the wounded man managed to run away again, but was found a short time later, bleeding on the porch of an abandoned house. The man, who was not identified because he has not been charged with a crime, was in stable condition Friday, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez did not identify the suspects because they have not yet been charged. Rodriguez also declined to identify the officer. The officer has not been placed on administrative leave. Rodriguez said there is video footage of the incident.

None of the suspects were armed, and no weapons have been recovered at the scene, Police spokesman Det. Ruganzu Howard said.