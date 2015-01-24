Easton Police Investigate a Malicious Burning

, Md- The Easton Police Department is investigating a malicious burning on Thoroughgood and Dover Street.

Easton Police say they responded in reference to fire at approximately 1:50 in the morning on January 23.

Police say upon arrival it was discovered that three of the green waste bins were ablaze. Officers were able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

Police say the fire is being considered as suspicious in nature.

All three of the bins were destroyed, an estimated loss of $126.00.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.

Anonymous tips can also be provided by using the online web tip at http://www.town-eastonmd.com/Police/Tip.html or by calling 410-763-6140.