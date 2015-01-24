Brews Up creates "Cork For A Cause" concept to help non-profits

, Md.- Brews Up has partnered with 3 non-profit organizations to help them raise money for their causes.

On Thursday, January 22, 2015, Brews Up hosted an event with the Perdue Chicks Relay for Life Team and 34 guests for their first ‘Cork for a Cause' event.

Molly Hilligoss, co-owner of Brews Up credits Danielle Cordrey, of Perdue Farms for coming up with the catchy name and making the first event such a huge success.

Event guests tasted wines made at Brews Up, they learned the art of wine making and bottled Moscato, Merlot Ho Ho and Pomegranate Zinfindel wines. Brews Up donated $340 to the American Cancer Society.

Brews Up, located in Berlin, Maryland, is Delmarva's First Brew On Premise business offering beer and wine supplies, classes and private parties.

The next ‘Cork for A Cause Events are February 20th at 7pm, benefiting The Cricket Center Worcester County Child Advocacy Center and March 6th benefiting Village of Hope. Tickets are available online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cricket-centers-cork-for-a-cause-fundraising-event-benefitting-the-worcester-county-child-advocacy-tickets-14994024531