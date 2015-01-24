Armed Robbery in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police responded to an armed robbery on the 100 block of E. Main Street Saturday at 10:47 a.m.

During the investigation the Salisbury Police learned that the victim was parked in a parking lot on E. Main Street.

When a victim entered her vehicle and was sitting down they were approached by the suspect who demanded their purse, and stole it after a struggle.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim suffered minor, non life threatening injuries during the struggle. They refused medical treatment on the scene.

The Salisbury Police Department K9 unit conducted a track for the suspect but they were unsuccessful. However, detectives were able to locate a red jacket that the suspect was wearing.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for any information on the armed robbery, or any information as to who owns or has been seen in the red jacket.

The suspect was described as a black male, late 30's, approximately 5'10, stocky build, clean shaven, last seen wearing a red windbreaker, a black knit hat, and dark khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.