Fight at the Salisbury Mall

SALISBURY, Md.-Maryland State Police said a large fight broke out inside the Salisbury mall near New York and Company Friday night.

Officials said a crowd gathered and the fight carried itself out of the mall and into the parking lot around 8:15 p.m.

The Maryland State Police were there to assist, but the Salisbury  Police are handleing the case.

