Kent County Code Purple

KENT COUNTY, De.- A code purple has been issued as Friday January 23rd untill Saturday January 31st in Kent County.
The following sanctuaries will be open:                                                                                                                                                                        

Friday January 23

  • Mt Carmel  (men only) opens 5pm Overflow to Dover Interfaith Mission
  • Shepherd's Place (women and children) 5pm
  •  Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Saturday January 24
  • Mt Carmel (men only) Overflow to Dover Interfaith opens 5pm
  • Shepherd's Place (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Sunday January 25 
  • Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm
  • Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm
  • Shepherd's Place (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Monday January 26 
  • Dover Presbyterian Church (men only) overflow to Dover Interfaith opens 5pm
  • Calvary Baptist Church (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Tuesday January 27 
  • Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm 
  • Wyoming UMC (men) opens 6pm 
  • Calvary Baptist Church (women and children) opens 5pm 
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Wednesday January 28 
  • Dover Presbyterian Church (men only) opens 5pm Overflow to Dover Interfaith
  • Wesley UMC  (women and children) opens 5pm
  •  Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Thursday January 29 
  • Mt Carmel Church (men only) opens 5pm 
  • Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm 
  • Christ Church (men only) overflow for men opens 5pm 
  • Wesley UMC  (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Friday January 30 
  • Mt Carmel (men only) opens 5pm
  • Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm 
  • Christ Church (men only) overflow for men  opens 5pm 
  • Shepherd's Place  (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Saturday January 31 
  • Mt Carmel (men only) opens 5pm
  • Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm 
  • Shepherd's Place  (women and children) opens 5pm
  • Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm
Addresses for the Sanctuaries: 
Calvary Baptist Church 410 Fulton Street Dover, DE 

Christ Church 523 South State Street Dover, DE 

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing 684 Forest Street Dover, DE (302-736-3600

Dover Presbyterian Church 54 S State Street Dover, DE (entrance is on Reed Street) 

Milford Community Center 105 NE Front Street Milford, DE 

Mt Carmel Church 117 N West Street Dover, DE 

Shepherd's Place 1362 S Governor's Ave Dover, DE 

Wesley UMC 209 S State Street Dover, DE (Building behind the Church on E North Street- purple lights in the window) 

Wyoming UMC 216 Wyoming Mill Road Dover, DE 19901
