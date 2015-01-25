Dover Police Prepared for Winter Storm

DOVER, De.-The City of Dover Police Department will continue normal patrol during the storm heading to Delmarva.

The Department has a fleet of 4x4 vehicles prepared to continue to serve the city of Dover during the storm.



According to the Police Department the following streets must be cleared of parked vehicles within 1 hour of the first snowfall: Division Street, Water Street, Governors Avenue, and State Street. Vehicles not moved are subject to ticketing and towing at the owners expense by the City of Dover Police Department.

Dover residents need to clear their sidewalks of snow 24 hours after the final snowfall. The City of Dover Inspections/Code Enforcement strictly enforces this rule.



The City also asks that resident do not leave their trash cans or any other items on the curb or sidewalk. This is in order to leave room for the plows to clear the roadways without obstacles.



The Department also says if possible, do not park on any roadsides to allow plows the ability to properly clear roadways.



The City of Dover Police Department strongly urges motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel once the snow begins to fall.



The American Red Cross recommends the following preparations for winter storms:

Water—at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food—at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members

Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood or coal-burning stoves