Dew Tour Not Returning to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Dew Tour will not be returning to Ocean City, says a member of the Ocean City Council.

Council Member Matt James confirms to WBOC that the organizers of the Dew Tour have informed the city they will not be returning.

At Tuesday's Ocean City Council's work session, Mayor Rick Meehan announced the decision after speaking with Dew Tour consultants, says James.

Specifics were not given to the council, but James says organizers said it had been great working with Ocean City and the Dew Tour will not be relocating to another East Coast town. The tour is "looking in a new direction," said James.