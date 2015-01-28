Cal Ripken Jr. Surprises Students at Pocomoke Highschool

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Cal Ripken Jr. surpised the students at Pocomoke Highschool Wednesday afternoon.

The students started a social media campaign #wewantcal months ago hoping to catch the legends attention and have him speak at their graduation.



Ripken couldn't make it to graduation so instead planned a surprise visit. The students had no idea he was coming.

"I never thought that he would be coming to good ole' Pocomoke. I just never thought it would come true," said Shayla Jones.

Ripken's attention was definitely caught by the students social media efforts.

"It was very creative. I haven't been the target of that sort of campaign before," said Ripken."I was honored and I was flattered, and my first instinct was yeah let's try to do this."

Ripken spoke with the students about more than just baseball.

"We were talking about embracing change. I thought it was one of those concepts that potentially as you go through life you could start to remember," said Ripken.

Jacob Glovier, a member of the Pocomoke baseball team was in baseball heaven.

"I couldn't stop shaking. He's been my childhood idol, and it was just a crazy feeling," said Glovier.

Ripken enjoyed the experience as well.

"It feels good to be in a school environment, and to get a chance to talk about some of the subjects that we talked about. You never know what you say and when you say it whether it will stick," said Ripken.

Glovier said the excitement will surely stick around for a long time.

"The rest of the year, the rest of the next year five years, even down the road we'll be talking about it. It was a big deal," said Glovier.

Ripken ended his visit by taking individual pictures with every member of the senior class as well as the baseball and softball teams at Pocomoke Highschool.

