2015 Influential Marylanders

SALISBURY, Md.- The Daily Record recently named Dr. Peggy Naleppa, MS, MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center, to its 2015 listing of Influential Marylanders.

She joins Salisbury University President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach as the Eastern Shore recipients of the recognition.

There were 51 honorees selected by the editors of the Daily Record a panel of Baltimore-based business experts, for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.

The elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.

The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2006.

“The 51 individuals being recognized this year as Influential Marylanders stand out above others in their industries. They are influencing the business community, the state and often beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Publisher of The Daily Record. “What they say is important, and what they do makes a difference in the lives of many Marylanders. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them.”

Dr. Naleppa was honored twice by The Daily Record as One of Maryland's Top 100 Women as well as one of Maryland's Most Admired CEOs.

“While I am honored, this recognition wouldn't be possible without an outstanding team and the team effort that our healthcare family puts forth each day,” added Dr. Naleppa. “It's my privilege to be leading this well-respected medical institution and to accept on behalf of everyone at PRMC, as this team does more to influence an exceptional healthcare experience for our patients and their families than any one individual person ever could.”

The winners will be recognized on Thursday, March 26, at a reception at The Grand Lodge, 304 International Circle in Cockeysville, MD.