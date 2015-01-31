Delaware School Performance Reports

De. (AP) - Delaware is developing a new way of reporting school performance on its school accountability system to include more details parents and educators are seeking.

The News Journal reports the state is considering giving letter grades for schools, districts and the state's education system itself.

The new accountability system is expected to include two parts. The first section would include proficiency rates in reading and math as required by the federal government, college readiness scores and graduation rates.

A second section will also include measures parents are seeking, including school climate surveys, drop-out rates, attendance and progress on closing achievement gaps. All those factors would be compiled into a rating for each school.

But some educators say giving schools letter grades would oversimplify measures of whether a school is successful.