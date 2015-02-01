Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder in Worcester County

Md.- A Fruitland man is facing attempted murder and related charges following a weekend shooting in Worcester County.

Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations said that at around 1 a.m. Saturday, they were notified of a shooting victim at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. The victim was reportedly shot twice near the intersection of Whitesburg and Five Bridges road in Worcester County.

Detectives responded to the hospital where they made contact with the victim as well as witnesses of the shooting. Detectives learned the victim, and two other people were driving down Whitesburg Road when they stopped near the intersection of Whitesburg and Five Bridges road to assist with someone who had struck a deer with their vehicle.

It was reported that an argument started between both parties.

Investigators said that is when Kenny George White, of South Camden Avenue in Fruitland, picked up a shotgun and fired at the victim standing in the roadway.

The victim turned to flee and was shot at again by the suspect, police said.

The victim sustained injuries below his torso. The victim made it back in the vehicle and was able to get a partial license plate number. That number assisted police in finding the suspect.

The victim returned to his home in Eden and called for an ambulance. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the home, where it was later learned that the shooting had occurred in Worcester County.

The Fruitland Police Department located the suspect vehicle on South Camden Avenue in Fruitland.

Detectives from the WCBI made contact White and had the opportunity to interview him. White was subsequently charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

After a search warrant was obtained for his home, detectives said they found a shotgun and shotgun shells. They were recovered and seized as evidence.

Police searched the area on Whitesburg Road, where the reported shooting had occurred. Their search revealed two “spent” shotgun shells matching the description of the shotgun shells found at White's house, investigators said.

White was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing.