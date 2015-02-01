Staying Safe on Superbowl Sunday

BERLIN, Md.-The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack is urging football fans to choose sides now: drinking or driving.



Officials said if you plan on having any alcohol on Super Bowl Sunday you should make a plan to get home safely and stick to your plan on game day.

“Drunk and drugged driving has been responsible for the deaths of more than 850 people across Maryland over the last five years,” stated Cpl Kulig of the Maryland State Police. “We are urging everyone to have a sober ride home if they plan on drinking.”

Maryland crash data shows that impaired driving was a factor in roughly one third of all roadway deaths in 2013.



A driver is legally considered intoxicated when their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) reaches .08 but impairment begins with the first drink. Police officers in Maryland made more than 23,000 arrests for DUI last year through checkpoints and DUI patrols, and every one of those could have been avoided.

“We want people to enjoy the game,” said Cpl Kulig of the Maryland State Police, “but the bottom line is that if you drink and drive, you will be caught and worst of all, you could kill someone. The last thing you want is for your sober ride to be in the back of a police car.”

Cpl Kulig of the Maryland State Police said motorists should always wear a seat belt and make sure everyone in the vehicle is belted. Kuling said a properly worn seat belt is the best defense against injury in any crash.

If you're attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a sports bar or restaurant:

-Download Maryland's new smartphone app known as ENDUI (pronounced END-DUI) for free from the iTunes store and the Google Play store; With key features such as creating a designated driver list or instantly locating the nearest taxi service or public transportation, ENDUI makes it easier than ever to prevent impaired driving.

-Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

-If you don't have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay for the night.

-Use your community's sober ride program.

-Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party:

-Make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance, or arrange for alternate transportation to ensure they get home safely.

-Serve food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

-Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

-Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from

Note: Maryland's Toward Zero Deaths campaign focuses on preventing impaired driving, aggressive driving, and distracted driving, while also promoting seat belt use and pedestrian safety. For more information on the Toward Zero Deaths campaign or for additional resources, please visit www.towardzerodeathsmd.com