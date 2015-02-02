Campaign Aimed to Protect Children from Social Media

BERLIN, Md.-Two fights last week at Stephen Decatur High School have prompted Christina Ager to start a campaign to protect children from the dangers of social media and the internet.

Ager said the campaign is premature, but "it comes from added personal concerns for our youth."

Michael Ulrich said he doesn't monitor his kids online activity, it's all about trust.

"You have to give them their privacy and their space and it's kind of that gray line between giving them their privacy and space and going in and checking everything that they do," said Ulrich.

Detective Alex Kagan of the Worcester County Sheriffs Office discussed the campaign with Ager.

Kagan said monitoring your kids online activity is important with the constantly evolving world of social media.

Ali Barbato agrees.

"We're definitely going to have some restrictions on who they're going to be friends with," Barbato said." Even the type of things there even allowed to post, because as I don't want them to be a victim of it, I also don't want them to be one of the children who would do something like that."