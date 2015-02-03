Troopers Investigate Robbery of Del. Gas Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

FREDERICA, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up the Valero gas station, located at 7865 Bay Road in the Kent County community of Little Heaven. 

Police said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday, when a male suspect, armed with an unknown type of handgun, entered the store and approached the 54-year-old female employee and demanded cash. The clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled the store westbound, behind the business. 

Police said the employee was uninjured in this incident. 

Troopers said the suspect was described as a black male, 20-25 years of age, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall, 160-170 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants.  The suspect was armed with an unknown type handgun.

There are no surveillance photos available.

Anyone with information about this incident they is asked to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 697-2104. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."
