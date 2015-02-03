Kent County Code Purple Shelter Information - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kent County Code Purple Shelter Information

DOVER, DE- The Dover Police Department, as part of their relationship with Kent County Code Purple, is sharing the following shelter information as our area faces harsh freezing temperatures this week.

Code Purple will be in effect, Saturday January 31, 2015 thru Saturday February 7, 2015. The following sanctuaries will be open (please note times and addresses to follow after the schedule)

Tuesday, February 3

•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm overflow to Dover Interfaith

•Calvary Baptist Church (women and children)

•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Wednesday, February 4

•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm overflow to Dover Interfaith

•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm

•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Thursday, February 5

•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm

•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm

•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm

•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Friday, February 6

•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm

•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm

•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm

•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Saturday, February 7

•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm

•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm

•Shepherd's Place (women and children) opens 5pm

•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pm

Addresses for the Sanctuaries:

Calvary Baptist Church 410 Fulton Street Dover, DE

Christ Church 523 South State Street Dover, DE

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing 684 Forest Street Dover, DE (302-736-3600)

Dover Presbyterian Church 54 S State Street Dover, DE (entrance is on Reed Street)

Milford Community Center 105 NE Front Street Milford, DE

Mt Carmel Church 117 N West Street Dover, DE

Shepherd's Place 1362 S Governor's Ave Dover, DE

Wesley UMC 209 S State Street Dover, DE (Building behind the Church on E North Street- purple lights in the window)

Wyoming UMC 216 Wyoming Mill Road Dover, DE 19901

Morning leave time is 7am for each day listed, sanctuaries will be closed as of Sunday February 8, 2015 at 7am unless further noticed.

Please call 1-800-733-6816 for any further updates this week

For information about volunteering or donations, please email:

Codepurpledelaware@yahoo.com
