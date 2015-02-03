Kent County Code Purple Shelter Information

, DE- The Dover Police Department, as part of their relationship with Kent County Code Purple, is sharing the following shelter information as our area faces harsh freezing temperatures this week.Code Purple will be in effect, Saturday January 31, 2015 thru Saturday February 7, 2015. The following sanctuaries will be open (please note times and addresses to follow after the schedule)Tuesday, February 3•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm overflow to Dover Interfaith•Calvary Baptist Church (women and children)•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pmWednesday, February 4•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm overflow to Dover Interfaith•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pmThursday, February 5•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pmFriday, February 6•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm•Wesley UMC (women and children) opens 5pm•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pmSaturday, February 7•Dover Presbyterian (men only) opens 5pm•Wyoming UMC (men only) opens 6pm•Shepherd's Place (women and children) opens 5pm•Milford Community Center (women and children) opens 5pmAddresses for the Sanctuaries:Calvary Baptist Church 410 Fulton Street Dover, DEChrist Church 523 South State Street Dover, DEDover Interfaith Mission for Housing 684 Forest Street Dover, DE (302-736-3600)Dover Presbyterian Church 54 S State Street Dover, DE (entrance is on Reed Street)Milford Community Center 105 NE Front Street Milford, DEMt Carmel Church 117 N West Street Dover, DEShepherd's Place 1362 S Governor's Ave Dover, DEWesley UMC 209 S State Street Dover, DE (Building behind the Church on E North Street- purple lights in the window)Wyoming UMC 216 Wyoming Mill Road Dover, DE 19901Morning leave time is 7am for each day listed, sanctuaries will be closed as of Sunday February 8, 2015 at 7am unless further noticed.Please call 1-800-733-6816 for any further updates this weekFor information about volunteering or donations, please email: