New Tax on Services could Threaten Travel Economy

SALISBURY, Md.-A new Senate bill could apply a new tax on the services of travel agents. The Travel Technology Association includes member like Orbitz, and Expedia, and they're worried the bill could make it more expensive for people traveling into Maryland.

Dori Mowbray works as a travel agent for Boscov's Travel.

"I think it would have a lot to do with anybody who is selling any hotels for Maryland. Orbitz, Expedia, Saber, TripAdvisor any of those will be highly effected," said Mowbray,.

Tim Briggs said he books all his vacations online these days, and the possibility of a new tax could be bad for Maryland's economy.

"I think it'd be more likely that people would vacation or find a way to travel around Maryland rather than stay in Maryland if it was going to be more expensive," said Briggs.

In a statement Traveltech said "Last year alone, online travel companies helped travelers book over half a million room nights in Maryland hotels. Of those room nights, more than $125,000-or over over 25%-were booked by Marylanders. Instead of supporting onerous new taxes that harm local taxpayers, Maryland lawmakers should be working with online travel agents to market Maryland to the millions of global travelers who use their platform," said Travel Tech President Steve Shur.

mowbray says it could force people into delaware where the tax wouldn't exist--but she doesn't see the proposed bill as a problem for her agency.

The bill has not been passed at this time.