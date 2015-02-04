Update: All Clear Given After Suspicious Package Found in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A suspicious package discovered Wednesday morning by an employee of the VA medical clinic in the Georgetown Plaza Center turned out to be harmless, police said.

Georgetown police said the package was found at around 7:30 a.m. The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal was requested to respond and investigate a safe wrapped in duct tape placed in the middle of the parking lot in the rear of the Georgetown Plaza. The Georgetown Plaza was evacuated as a precaution by Georgetown police and officers from Capitol Police.

The object was rendered safe and determined to be non-explosive by EOD personnel, police said.

The Georgetown Plaza was reopened for business as usual. Investigation into the package is continuing, police said.