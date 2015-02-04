Ocean City Bans Smoking on Boardwalk

Md.- Starting May.1, 2015 smoking a cigarette or an electronic cigarette on the boardwalk will be banned.

Some people like Brenda Flinn don't think the ban is a good idea.

"You have the freedom to do whatever you want, and everybody knows if you don't like to smoke just move away from people who do. Most people will just be nice, and be considerate and go the other way. Don't take away people's freedom. We're living in the good old USA," said Flinn.



The town will restrict smoking on the beach to designated areas.



Councilman Matthew James said it's a healthy decision for the town .



"I think it's a positive change for Ocean City, because we've come up with a policy that accommodates our non smoking guests and our smoking guests. We found a place on our beach for everybody, and it just allows everybody to enjoy themselves a little bit more," said James.



Morgan Sweeney said she'll enjoy her time on the boardwalk more without all the secondhand smoke.



"Not everyone needs to be put in the environment of it, and if they are going to smoke they need to go somewhere else where it's not going to be in everyone's areas and personal space," said Sweeney.



Flinn thinks it will be hard for the town to enforce the new rule.

"Even if they try people are still going to do it, because it's a habit," said Flinn.



James said he is optimistic that people will take to the designated areas on the beach to light up.



"We hope that people can be respectful of the policy and self police," said James.



The ban will take effect at the start of May in Ocean City.

