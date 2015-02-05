Three Arrested in Millsboro Meth Lab Operation

, Del- The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit has arrested three people after the culmination of a several month-long investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine at a home in Millsboro.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, Feb. 4 the Sussex County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Kent County Drug Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, DNREC, and Millsboro Fire Department responded to 29200 Hickman Lane to conduct a search warrant in response to an ongoing investigation into the manufacturing of meth at the home.

Upon arrival of police, Erica A. Wildes, 37, of Millsboro; John E. Jones III, 52, of Millsboro; and Adam J. Prettyman, 27, of Millsboro, were all taken into custody without incident. Upon conducting a search of the property, detectives said they located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of meth along with key ingredients in making the drug, 0.1 gram of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of cocaine, and 2.0 grams of marijuana. Also located in the home were a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun along with various rounds of ammunition, police said.

Wildes was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth), possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $85,000 secured bond.

Jones was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth), possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy, possession of marijuana, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $75,000 secured bond.

Prettyman was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth), second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,000 secured bond.

No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents, police said.