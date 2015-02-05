Dover Man Found in Possession of Crack Cocaine

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars after officers say they found him in possession of 13.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Members of the Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit say they made contact with Ronald L. Parker, 56, in the area of Minima Street and West North Street in Dover on Wednesday at 7:28 p.m.

According to officers, Parker failed to comply with their commands and resisted arrest before they took him into custody. He was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and $905 cash, police said.

Parker was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $66,000 secured bond. Police say they charged him with the following crimes: