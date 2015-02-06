Middletown Traffic Stop Yields More Than Four Pounds of Cocaine

Derrick E. Sanders is pictured. A mugshot is not available for Dashin J. Simmons, who also was arrested.

MIDDLETOWN, Del. – Two out-of-state men are behind bars after troopers say they found them in possession of 2,100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers pulled the vehicle over for speeding at around 8 p.m. on Route 1 in the area of Biddle's Corner Toll Plaza in Middletown.

Upon making contact with the operator, Dashin J. Simmons, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y., troopers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana from within the vehicle. Simmons and his passenger, Derrick E. Sanders, 34, of Stroudsburg, Pa., were ordered to exit the vehicle. A search of the car revealed a duffel bag containing more than 4.6 pounds of cocaine, troopers said, and $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Simmons and Sanders were arrested at the scene and transported to Troop 9, where they were charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and possession of marijuana, according to troopers. Simmons was also charged with speeding.

Both men were ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for lack of $72,000 secured bail.