Parkmobile Coming to Dewey Beach Posted: Saturday, February 7, 2015

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) - Dewey Beach officials say drivers will be able to use their cellphones to pay for parking this summer.



The town has reached an agreement with a company called Parkmobile for its service that allows people to pay for metered parking with a mobile app.



Town Manager Marc Appelbaum says Parkmobile will be offered for all metered spots in town during the 2015 tourist season. Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Lewes also allow drivers to pay by using the service.



Parking meter rates in Dewey Beach are $1.50 per hour. Parkmobile charges users an additional 50-cent fee for each phone transaction.



Officials say the town has the option to renew the contract if all goes well.



