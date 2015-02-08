Delaware Bars Adding Breathalyzer Vending Machines Posted: Sunday, February 8, 2015 8:53 PM EST Posted:



WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Two bars in New Castle County recently installed breathalyzer vending machines to help patrons make smart decisions about whether it's safe to drive home.



Tailgates Sports Bar and Grill in Newark recently installed the Boozelator 5000, which for $1 dispenses a sanitary straw that patrons can use to blow into a device that will register his or her blood alcohol content.



Roughly 100 people have used the Boozelator at Tailgates. Boozelator machines have also been installed at Bank Shots bar in Newark and Walt's Tavern in Elkton, Maryland. Three other bars in Delaware have similar machines.







