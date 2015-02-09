Reconsideration of Bennett Middle School Demolition

Md.- Bennett Middle School may not be demolished according to the Wicomico county capital improvement plan.

According to the plan County Executive Bob Culver is "reconsidering" the demolition.

In his capital improvement plan instead of a new competition track in place of Bennett Middle School, the improvement plan said Culver wants to explore repurposing the school to possibly house Board of Education administrative offices.



Steven Grudis is Principal at Bennett High School. He wants plans for the track to stay.



"I think it's needed, and I think it's something we have to have," said Principal Grudis. "We lost our original track, and original athletic complex when the construction started."



Through the use of a robo call on Sunday evening Grudis made a plea to parents to ask questions regarding the best possible use for the old middle school site.



Parents like Donna Turnamian said they were shocked to hear the original plans may change.



"I was surprised when I read my email, and got the phone call from Principal Grudis from Bennett High School, because again I thought this was part of the plan that would be going forward," said Turnamian. "I do believe it's positive for our whole community."



People like Matthew Stevenburg said repurposing the building may not be a bad idea.



"I think they should just keep it up, and save money and use the money for other things," said Stevenburg.



The Supervisor of Athletics Bryan Ashby said the county should stick to the plan.



"I would certainly not be happy if the demolition didn't go as planned, because this has been in the plan for almost ten years for this phase and at this juncture, it's a critical juncture," said Ashby.



The future of the old Bennett Middle School remains unclear.